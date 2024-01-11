Open Menu

Health Minister Advocates Raising Age Limit For Girl Marriages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Health minister advocates raising age limit for girl marriages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir Thursday emphasised the necessity of increasing the age limit for girl marriages.

In a consultative session, organised by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) here, he cited hormonal changes during adolescence that often lead to physiological disorders. The minister highlighted the potential health risks faced by young brides.

Dr. Nasir pointed out that subjecting minor girls or those not physically or emotionally mature to marriage could result in multiple problems for them. He emphasised the importance of protecting the fundamental rights of females, backed by medical evidence showing their genetic and natural vulnerability.

Early marriages, he warned, could lead to a drastic deterioration in the physical health of young brides, contributing to societal issues surrounding infertility.

NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar urged unity to end child marriages, emphasising the need for access to education, healthcare, psychosocial support, and rehabilitation programmes for child brides.

In collaboration with UNFPA, UNICEF, and UN Women, the NCSW convened a crucial consultation in Lahore, highlighting the urgency of building a national consensus to eradicate child marriage across Pakistan. Provincial stakeholders, including government departments, civil society organizations, NGOs, and health experts, participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore United Nations Education Punjab Civil Society Marriage Young Nasir Lead Women Event Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

4 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

18 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan