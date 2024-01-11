Health minister advocates raising age limit for girl marriages

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir Thursday emphasised the necessity of increasing the age limit for girl marriages.

In a consultative session, organised by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) here, he cited hormonal changes during adolescence that often lead to physiological disorders. The minister highlighted the potential health risks faced by young brides.

Dr. Nasir pointed out that subjecting minor girls or those not physically or emotionally mature to marriage could result in multiple problems for them. He emphasised the importance of protecting the fundamental rights of females, backed by medical evidence showing their genetic and natural vulnerability.

Early marriages, he warned, could lead to a drastic deterioration in the physical health of young brides, contributing to societal issues surrounding infertility.

NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar urged unity to end child marriages, emphasising the need for access to education, healthcare, psychosocial support, and rehabilitation programmes for child brides.

In collaboration with UNFPA, UNICEF, and UN Women, the NCSW convened a crucial consultation in Lahore, highlighting the urgency of building a national consensus to eradicate child marriage across Pakistan. Provincial stakeholders, including government departments, civil society organizations, NGOs, and health experts, participated in the event.