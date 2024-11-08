Open Menu

Health Minister Aims To Strengthen PHOTA To Curb Illegal Organ Transplantation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the government’s plan to expand the capacity of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) during a meeting held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Friday.

The meeting aimed to assess PHOTA's performance and review strategies for more effective oversight of human organ transplantation practices.

The minister emphasized the Punjab government's commitment to enhancing PHOTA's role, underscoring the need to counter illegal organ trade in the province.

Rafique directed PHOTA to adopt strict measures against individuals involved in unauthorized transplant activities, reinforcing the government’s zero-tolerance policy.

Key officials attending the meeting included Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Tariq Mehmood, CEO of Punjab Health Care Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz, PKLI Chairman Prof. Saeed Akhtar, Prof. Arif Nadeem, Dr. Asif, Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Muhammad Wasim, Prof. Izhar Chaudhry, DG PHOTA Prof. Shahzad Anwar, along with other representatives from the Home and Finance Departments.

