Health Minister Announces Construction Of Cancer Care Hospital In Accordance With CM's Vision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the government is building the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Trained professionals from Mayo Cancer Care Hospital will provide their services at the new facility.
The minister made the announcement during a Cancer Awareness Symposium organized by the Society of Surgeons at Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan. He praised Mayo Cancer Care Hospital for its continued efforts in treating cancer and stressed the importance of public awareness and preventive measures in tackling diseases.
"Due to Punjab's high population, we must focus on disease prevention. Alhamdulillah, the people of Punjab are benefiting from our Field Hospitals and Air Ambulance services," said Khawaja Salman Rafique.
He also lauded the efforts of Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, describing him as a "capable and sincere personality." Addressing the doctors, the minister emphasized the responsibility they bear in treating those afflicted with illness, and prayed for strength in serving the nation.
Punjab's Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Rushda Lodhi, speaking at the event, highlighted the importance of hygiene and religious principles in preventing diseases.
Professor Ayaz noted that October is globally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and praised Mayo Cancer Care Hospital for leading awareness efforts in Punjab. He stressed the importance of early detection in breast cancer, urging women over 40 to undergo annual screenings and advocating preventive measures such as early marriage, breastfeeding, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
The symposium concluded with a detailed briefing by Professor Abbas Khokhar on early cancer detection and treatment.
Khawaja Salman Rafique also inaugurated a tree plantation campaign and inspected ongoing development projects at the hospital.
The event was attended by notable figures including Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi and key medical professionals from various institutions.
