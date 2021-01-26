Health minister announces deadline for Mother and Child Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday gave deadline of 2022 for the completion of Mother and Child Hospital at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

She said this during her visit of the under-construction Mother and Child Hospital site here.

The health minister said that the modern hospital would be completed and opened for general public by June 2022.

She said that there was no shortage of funds for the project and the completion work was underway at full pace.

"We will be able to save lives of thousands of mothers and children with this facility," she said.

She said the hospital was completed as per the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards public health.

She said that Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan was personally monitoring the progress of the project.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was being regularly updated about the pace of work at various mother and child hospitals.