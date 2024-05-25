Health minister announces improved health card launch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Saturday that the Punjab government would soon launch an improved version of the health card, aiming to enhance healthcare services across the province.

He made this announcement while addressing the fifth convocation of Akhtar Saeed Medical and Dental College (ASM&DC) in Bahria Town as a special guest on Saturday.

In his address, Rafique highlighted the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emphasising efforts to create convenience for the people of Punjab. He stressed that improving the health sector is the top priority for the Chief Minister, noting, "Today is a very important convocation day for fresh graduates. I have learned a lot about service to humanity from my teacher Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif."

He acknowledged the contributions of Pakistani doctors worldwide and underscored the importance of merit in the health sector, mentioning the recent merit-based appointment of Medical Superintendents (MS) in 24 hospitals.

"Our beloved country Pakistan cannot run without merit," he asserted.

Addressing the need for accountability, he stated, "Elements causing disrespect are being identified and dismissed from the health department. All Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) are going to be revamped." He encouraged the new graduates to excel not only as doctors but also as compassionate human beings.

College chairman Dr. Farooq Saeed Khan welcomed the guests and noted the college's dedication to merit, congratulating the 150 fresh graduates and acknowledging the efforts of their parents and teachers. He also highlighted the approval of fourteen fellowships at the hospital.

ASM&DC Principal Prof. Nadeem Hafeez Butt presented a bouquet to Khawaja Salman Rafique, who later distributed medals and certificates of appreciation among the top students.

Faculty members, a large number of students and their parents attended the convocation.