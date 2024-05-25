Health Minister Announces Improved Health Card Launch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Saturday that the Punjab government would soon launch an improved version of the health card, aiming to enhance healthcare services across the province.
He made this announcement while addressing the fifth convocation of Akhtar Saeed Medical and Dental College (ASM&DC) in Bahria Town as a special guest on Saturday.
In his address, Rafique highlighted the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emphasising efforts to create convenience for the people of Punjab. He stressed that improving the health sector is the top priority for the Chief Minister, noting, "Today is a very important convocation day for fresh graduates. I have learned a lot about service to humanity from my teacher Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif."
He acknowledged the contributions of Pakistani doctors worldwide and underscored the importance of merit in the health sector, mentioning the recent merit-based appointment of Medical Superintendents (MS) in 24 hospitals.
"Our beloved country Pakistan cannot run without merit," he asserted.
Addressing the need for accountability, he stated, "Elements causing disrespect are being identified and dismissed from the health department. All Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) are going to be revamped." He encouraged the new graduates to excel not only as doctors but also as compassionate human beings.
College chairman Dr. Farooq Saeed Khan welcomed the guests and noted the college's dedication to merit, congratulating the 150 fresh graduates and acknowledging the efforts of their parents and teachers. He also highlighted the approval of fourteen fellowships at the hospital.
ASM&DC Principal Prof. Nadeem Hafeez Butt presented a bouquet to Khawaja Salman Rafique, who later distributed medals and certificates of appreciation among the top students.
Faculty members, a large number of students and their parents attended the convocation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews Local Govt Bill2 minutes ago
-
6 FESCO officers reshuffled2 minutes ago
-
3rd graduation ceremony at PU's Institute of Applied Psychology11 minutes ago
-
Farid Ali takes charge as commandant Motorway Police Training College12 minutes ago
-
ANP terms KP budget jugglery of words, manipulation of figures32 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects six more connections42 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt starts clearing Lyari Riverbed off encroachments52 minutes ago
-
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King’s commendation52 minutes ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, magistrates52 minutes ago
-
Collaboration between Industry, academia vital for national productivity52 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses PPP's commitment to political, economic stability1 hour ago
-
Thieves deprived a citizens from new bike1 hour ago