Health minister announces modern reforms for nursing sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Thursday that the Punjab Health Department was introducing modern reforms aimed at enhancing the nursing sector.

He was addressing the Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting held in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here.

The meeting's agenda included a national policy framework for nursing and midwifery, improvements in nursing training through medical colleges, and revisions to the blood transfusion policy. The minister emphasized the critical role of nursing in the healthcare system, stating, "Nursing is the backbone of our health system, and we are committed to developing master trainers during nursing training.

"

He further stressed the government's focus on ensuring the availability of clean blood for patient care in government hospitals. He added, "According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are striving to provide improved healthcare services to the people of Punjab."

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Dr. Adnan Khan, Deputy Secretary Dr. Abdul Rehman, and Section Officer Dr. Fatima. Additionally, Secretary Health Sindh and representatives from other departments, including the Pharma Bureau, joined the meeting via video link.