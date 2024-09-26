Open Menu

Health Minister Announces Modern Reforms For Nursing Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Health minister announces modern reforms for nursing sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Thursday that the Punjab Health Department was introducing modern reforms aimed at enhancing the nursing sector.

He was addressing the Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting held in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here.

The meeting's agenda included a national policy framework for nursing and midwifery, improvements in nursing training through medical colleges, and revisions to the blood transfusion policy. The minister emphasized the critical role of nursing in the healthcare system, stating, "Nursing is the backbone of our health system, and we are committed to developing master trainers during nursing training.

"

He further stressed the government's focus on ensuring the availability of clean blood for patient care in government hospitals. He added, "According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are striving to provide improved healthcare services to the people of Punjab."

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Dr. Adnan Khan, Deputy Secretary Dr. Abdul Rehman, and Section Officer Dr. Fatima. Additionally, Secretary Health Sindh and representatives from other departments, including the Pharma Bureau, joined the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab From Government Blood

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

5 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

5 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

5 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

7 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

7 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

7 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

12 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan