Health minister announces modern treatment facilities at Mayo Cancer Care Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has pledged to provide state-of-the-art treatment and care facilities to cancer patients at the Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan.

The minister expressed these views during a visit to the hospital, affiliated with King Edward Medical University, on Saturday. He reviewed ongoing construction work and assessed the medical facilities available for cancer patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that the Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan is a dedicated government facility for cancer treatment and care in Punjab. He praised the hospital staff, calling them hardworking and professional, and announced steps to extend their contracts. He further highlighted that senior faculty at the hospital is actively providing services to patients.

“In the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are committed to delivering the best health facilities to the people,” the minister said.

He directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to expedite the hospital’s revamping process to ensure timely completion.

During his visit, the minister toured various sections of the hospital, including the slip counter, facility desk, cancer emergency ward, chemotherapy clinic, pharmacy, lab, oncology outpatient department, surgical oncology clinic, and nursing counters. He also reviewed the progress of the ongoing revamping project in detail.

Professor Waseem Hayat Khan, CEO of Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan, briefed the minister about the hospital’s operations and the treatment provided to patients. Other notable attendees included Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, and senior medical professionals, including Professor Abrar Ashraf, Professor Abbas Khokhar, Dr. Zainab Zubair, Dr. Zeeshan Khan Niazi, and others.