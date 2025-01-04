Open Menu

Health Minister Announces Modern Treatment Facilities At Mayo Cancer Care Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Health minister announces modern treatment facilities at Mayo Cancer Care Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has pledged to provide state-of-the-art treatment and care facilities to cancer patients at the Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan.

The minister expressed these views during a visit to the hospital, affiliated with King Edward Medical University, on Saturday. He reviewed ongoing construction work and assessed the medical facilities available for cancer patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that the Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan is a dedicated government facility for cancer treatment and care in Punjab. He praised the hospital staff, calling them hardworking and professional, and announced steps to extend their contracts. He further highlighted that senior faculty at the hospital is actively providing services to patients.

“In the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are committed to delivering the best health facilities to the people,” the minister said.

He directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to expedite the hospital’s revamping process to ensure timely completion.

During his visit, the minister toured various sections of the hospital, including the slip counter, facility desk, cancer emergency ward, chemotherapy clinic, pharmacy, lab, oncology outpatient department, surgical oncology clinic, and nursing counters. He also reviewed the progress of the ongoing revamping project in detail.

Professor Waseem Hayat Khan, CEO of Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan, briefed the minister about the hospital’s operations and the treatment provided to patients. Other notable attendees included Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, and senior medical professionals, including Professor Abrar Ashraf, Professor Abbas Khokhar, Dr. Zainab Zubair, Dr. Zeeshan Khan Niazi, and others.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Progress Cancer Government Best

Recent Stories

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft conc ..

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes

1 hour ago
 British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's ..

British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..

2 hours ago
 Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictm ..

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference

2 hours ago
 PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

2 hours ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

2 hours ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

3 hours ago
Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

3 hours ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

3 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

4 hours ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

4 hours ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan