Health minister announces Rs 12bln medicine stock for district hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has announced that the district health authorities had secured a medicine stock worth Rs. 12 billion.

Addressing the CEOs Health/MSs Conference on Saturday, he revealed that hospitals under the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company in 14 districts had received medicines valued at Rs. 7 billion.

During the conference, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan briefed the minister on the facilities available in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospitals, Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and Basic Health Units (BHUs). The minister stated that out of 2,500 BHUs, 500 lacked doctors as of March, but all 2,500 BHUs and 200 RHCs will have doctors by the end of June.

The minister emphasised that 90 per cent of the medicine supply to district and tehsil hospitals is complete.

Over 100,000 people have benefited from 32 field hospitals across Punjab, with more than 200 Clinics on Wheels providing medical care in underserved areas. These facilities are under digital surveillance for efficiency.

Despite fewer measles cases in Punjab compared to other provinces, the minister stressed the need for an intensified vaccination campaign. He called for accountability for those responsible for the decline in child vaccination rates from 90 per cent to 68 per cent.

The conference, attended by all CEOs of health and Medical Superintendents (MSs) of DHQ hospitals and senior health department officers, concluded with a directive to keep the public informed about measles cases and to review and report on the situation regularly.