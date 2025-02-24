Health minister announces state-of-the-art eye units across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that state-of-the-art eye units are being established across the province with the coordination of international organizations.

He made this announcement while addressing a ceremony marking the completion of 40 years of the Institute of Ophthalmology Mayo Hospital and 25 years of the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences at King Edward Medical University on Monday.

"Today, we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Institute of Ophthalmology at Mayo Hospital and the 25th anniversary of the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences. These institutions have played a fundamental role in spreading knowledge, research, and awareness of eye diseases in the world of ophthalmology," the minister stated. "The eye department holds a crucial position in Pakistan’s healthcare system, and we are committed to taking revolutionary steps through the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education."

He emphasized that the Punjab government, in collaboration with international organizations, is implementing significant measures to prevent and treat eye diseases. "State-of-the-art eye units are being established with the support of global organizations, including the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness, World Health Organization, Christian Blind Mission, Sight Savers, Brain Holden Vision Institute, and Fred Hollows Foundation," he added. "Our joint efforts have led to remarkable improvements in diabetic retinopathy screening, retinopathy of prematurity detection, and low vision rehabilitation programs."

The minister highlighted the government's focus on training and capacity building. "We are promoting specialized postgraduate programs and subspecialty fellowships to enhance the skills of healthcare professionals. The Chief Minister’s Cornea Transplant facility is now available to the public free of cost, and pediatric ophthalmology departments have been set up in various government hospitals," he said.

Discussing technological advancements, the minister remarked, "We are in a modern scientific era where innovations in gene therapy, artificial intelligence, and advanced imaging techniques are transforming healthcare. The Punjab government is committed to ensuring that people receive the best medical facilities at their doorstep."

He also discussed about the construction of state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology in Lahore and Sargodha, as well as Asia’s largest government-run Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore. "Additionally, flagship programs such as the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, and Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant are being implemented to improve healthcare accessibility," he noted.

Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, acknowledged the contributions of Professor Munir ul Haq, Professor Asad Aslam Khan, and Professor Moin in the development of these institutions. "Through the Institute of Ophthalmology, we are not only providing vision care across Punjab but also extending our services nationwide," he stated.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a newly donated mobile van and participated in a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating the anniversaries of the Institute of Ophthalmology Mayo Hospital and the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Moin, Dr. Maryam Malik, Professor Abrar Ashraf, Professor Raza Ali Shah, Professor Nasir Chaudhry, Munaza Gillani, Dr. Farooq Awan, Fehmida Hussain, Representative Pakistan CBM, Dr. Zahid H. Awan, Inclusive Eye Health Manager, Dr. Qarat-ul-Ain, Health Specialist at UNICEF, faculty members, and a large number of attendees.