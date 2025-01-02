Open Menu

Health Minister Annoys Over Absenteeism In Nahaqi Satellite Hospital

January 02, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Provincial Advisor for Health Ihtisham Ali on Thursday visited Nahaqi Satellite Hospital on Charsadda Road and inspected duty roster, attendance register and medicine store of the health facility.

During visit, he expressed concern over mismanagement, absenteeism and presence of expired medicines in the store.

He directed health authorities to suspend Medical Superintendent (MS) and Women Medical Officer (WMO) and start departmental inquiries against them.

He also expressed displeasure over absence of gynecologist, laboratory and X-Ray technician from duties. He also warned action against employees that are indulged in habit of continuous absenteeism and said that salaries would no longer be paid to them.

