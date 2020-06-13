UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Approves Policy Of Two Research Posts Of Fatima Jinnah Medical University

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 08:01 PM

Health minister approves policy of two research posts of Fatima Jinnah Medical University

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has given green signal to the policy of two research posts as well as approval for Annual Procurement Plan of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for the year 2020-21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has given green signal to the policy of two research posts as well as approval for Annual Procurement Plan of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for the year 2020-21.

She gave this approval while chairing the 18th Syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Saturday.

The minister approved expenses for the medical journals for the library and for the refurbishing Shujaat Ali Hall Waris road hostels.

The Minister also approved the contract for repair and maintenance of 14 anesthesia machines. The Minister directed an inquiry into outsourcing of security at Ganga Ram Hospital.

Earlier, the registrar FJWU presented the agenda items of the Syndicate meeting to the Chair.

The Minister inquired about the progress on the construction of the quaternary Mother and Child Hospital Project at the Ganga Ram Hospital.

The Minister granted approval for the 17th Syndicate meeting decisions as well as the nomination for the inclusion of new members.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Silwat Saeed, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Dr Javed Akram, Medical Superintendent Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Sohail Shahzad and other officials attended the meeting.

