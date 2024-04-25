Open Menu

Health Minister Assigns Patient Care Management To MSs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Health minister assigns patient care management to MSs

In a bid to enhance patient care management, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan have tasked newly appointed medical superintendents (MSs) in various government teaching hospitals with the responsibility of providing top-notch medical facilities to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) In a bid to enhance patient care management, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan have tasked newly appointed medical superintendents (MSs) in various government teaching hospitals with the responsibility of providing top-notch medical facilities to the people.

According to the Health department on Thursday, the decision, made under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aims to prioritize service to humanity.

The minister emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in sanitation and medicine supply, urging the newly appointed medical superintendents to uphold high standards of healthcare delivery.

With a focus on uninterrupted medical services, the directive underscores the government's commitment to providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Government Best

Recent Stories

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

6 minutes ago
 Immunization campaign to protect children from dea ..

Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing

6 minutes ago
 Action taken against officers not recovering 85% t ..

Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary

9 minutes ago
 Haiti transitional council sworn in after months o ..

Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence

7 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI foun ..

IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,

7 minutes ago
 Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia ..

Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out

15 minutes ago
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barri ..

Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif

7 minutes ago
 China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for sp ..

China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

7 minutes ago
 Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffi ..

Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike

10 minutes ago
 WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenu ..

WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenue generation

10 minutes ago
 Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets ..

Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets: Balochistan Governor

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan