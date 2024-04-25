Health Minister Assigns Patient Care Management To MSs
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) In a bid to enhance patient care management, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan have tasked newly appointed medical superintendents (MSs) in various government teaching hospitals with the responsibility of providing top-notch medical facilities to the people.
According to the Health department on Thursday, the decision, made under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aims to prioritize service to humanity.
The minister emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in sanitation and medicine supply, urging the newly appointed medical superintendents to uphold high standards of healthcare delivery.
With a focus on uninterrupted medical services, the directive underscores the government's commitment to providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab.
