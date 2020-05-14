UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Assures MPAs Of Fulfilling Demands At Earliest

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:08 PM

Health Minister assures MPAs of fulfilling demands at earliest

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday met with MPAs from Kohat and Kohistan and discussed matters pertaining to health sector and other local issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday met with MPAs from Kohat and Kohistan and discussed matters pertaining to health sector and other local issues.

Minister for Law, Sultan Muhammad Khan was also present on the occasion. The MPAs apprised the Health Minister about steps being taken for containing spread of coronaviurs in their respective areas.

Provincial Minister for Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash also apprised the minister in detail about anti-corona steps in Kohat and demanded for deployment of extra health staff in thedistrict.

The MPAs from Kohistan asked the minister to enhance the number of health staff and their capacity in areas including Kohistan Upper, Lower and Kolai Pass.

The Minister on the occasion assured all the MPAs that no effort would be spared to fulfill their local needs and their demands would be realized as soon as possible.

