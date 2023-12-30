Health minister assures timely overhaul of hospitals

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram said the ongoing revamping project in government hospitals across the province was being monitored on a daily basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram said the ongoing revamping project in government hospitals across the province was being monitored on a daily basis.

He was visiting the Children's Hospital Lahore here on Saturday. He said that under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the ongoing construction project in the hospital was being reviewed. "There is not even one percent delay in the ongoing construction project in the hospital. The revamping work is going on successfully in more than one hundred government hospitals of Punjab," he added.

Dr. Javed Akram said that Children's Hospital administration, XEN and all contractors had been directed to complete the ongoing construction work in the hospital at all costs on time. Patients at the hospital told the provincial minister that they were satisfied with the treatment facilities in the hospital.

The minister inquired about medical facilities provided to the patients and expressed his satisfaction.

On this occasion, Children's Hospital MD Professor Dr. Tipu Sultan gave a briefing to the minister.