Health Minister Assures To Resolve Issues Of Outsourced Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Ihtesham Ali here Thursday held a meeting with representatives of outsourced hospitals to address pending issues and improve collaboration

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health (Budget & Development), Habibullah, Special Secretary Health Sharif Hussain, and representatives from outsourced hospitals.

During the meeting, the Advisor Health said that t the payment of outstanding dues to outsourced hospitals is being ensured. He highlighted the importance of resolving issues through dialogue instead of prolonged legal battles which could delay solutions for years.

He further added that Chief Minister has expressed dissatisfaction over delays in clearing outstanding payments and directed that all issues faced by outsourced hospitals be resolved immediately.

He reiterated that outsourced hospitals are providing essential services and the government is committed to facilitate them.

The Advisor Health assured the delegation that Managing Director of Health Foundation would work closely with them to resolve all outstanding matters. He stressed that there would be no compromise on performance, stating, “We outsourced hospitals because of a lack of satisfactory performance earlier. Now, you must demonstrate strong performance and we will fulfill our administrative responsibilities.”

He said that special committee comprising Special Secretary Health Sharif Hussain, Special Secretary Health Habibullah, Additional DG Shahid Younas, MD Health Foundation Dr. Adnan Taj, Legal and Contracts Director Kazim Jan, and representatives of the outsourced hospitals has been formed to resolve pending issues by January 15, 2024.

