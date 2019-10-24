UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Briefs Chief Minister Buzdar On Nawaz Health

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:07 PM

Health minister briefs Chief Minister Buzdar on Nawaz health

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to brief him about the health condition of former premier Nawaz Sharif, at his office here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to brief him about the health condition of former premier Nawaz Sharif, at his office here on Thursday.

Secretary Specialised Health and Medical education Momin Agha, Principal SIMS Prof Mahmood Ayaz and a famous doctor from Karachi Tahir Shamsi were also present.

The chief minister was informed about the latest situation with regard to the treatment of Nawaz Sharif and the steps taken in this regard.

The CM ordered for providing every possible facility of treatment to Nawaz Sharif and maintaining continuous contact with personal physician of Nawaz Sharif. He prayed that may Almighty Allah grant good health to Nawaz Sharif.

