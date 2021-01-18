UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Briefs CM About Anti-corona Steps

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Health minister briefs CM about anti-corona steps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office on Monday and briefed him about the steps taken for dealing with coronavirus.

The CM directed the SOPs should be effectively implemented and the citizens should remain careful in the corona.

Public cooperation fully materializes the government efforts, he said and added the government was fulfilling its duties but the citizens should remain very careful.

The CM reiterated that public health was important and the citizens should also fulfil their responsibilities.

The opposition has totally forgotten the national interest as PDM is intriguing to interrupt the journeyof development, he maintained. The CM emphasised that the negative politics will be countered throughpublic service as the people want development and the alliance of the corrupt cannot hoodwink the people.

