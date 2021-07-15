Health minister briefs CM about fourth Covid-19 wave

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and briefed him about the arrangements made for dealing with the fourth corona wave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and briefed him about the arrangements made for dealing with the fourth corona wave.

While expressing his concern over hike in corona cases, the CM ordered for effective implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that citizens should be more careful as the infection was soaring due to non-implementation on the SOPs.

"Public cooperation is crucial to control the spread of this virus and citizens should fully follow the guidelines," the CM said.