UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Minister Briefs CM About Fourth Covid-19 Wave

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:42 PM

Health minister briefs CM about fourth Covid-19 wave

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and briefed him about the arrangements made for dealing with the fourth corona wave

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and briefed him about the arrangements made for dealing with the fourth corona wave.

While expressing his concern over hike in corona cases, the CM ordered for effective implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that citizens should be more careful as the infection was soaring due to non-implementation on the SOPs.

"Public cooperation is crucial to control the spread of this virus and citizens should fully follow the guidelines," the CM said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

44 minutes ago

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

54 minutes ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

1 hour ago

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

1 hour ago

Darbar Bibi Pakdaman closed

9 seconds ago

Chief Minister condemns terrorist attack on securi ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.