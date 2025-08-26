Health Minister Calls For Collective Efforts In Combating Dengue
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting on dengue prevention was held in Murree, chaired by Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique. The meeting reviewed the dengue situation across the province, with a particular focus on Murree district.
The District Coordinator for Murree briefed the participants on the situation and presented the performance of relevant departments. Instructions were issued to write to the secretaries of the concerned departments to take action against officers showing poor performance.
Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that controlling dengue requires all stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities. He stated that the Punjab Government is deploying all available resources to combat the disease.
“Field officers must remain proactive.
Those working against dengue are not just performing a duty but serving humanity, which is no less than a jihad,” he remarked.
The minister stressed the critical role of public cooperation in dengue prevention efforts, urging citizens to keep their homes and surroundings clean to eliminate dengue larvae.
“With the combined efforts of the government and the public, we will defeat dengue,” he added.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Dr Waseem Akram, ADC Revenue Murree, ADC General, Assistant Commissioners, health officials, and representatives from relevant departments. Additional Secretary Technical from the Health and Population Department and officials from the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) participated via video link.
