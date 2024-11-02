Health minister calls for unified effort in medical training, hospital services

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the importance of collaboration between policymakers and healthcare professionals, stating that "modern training of doctors has become very important"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the importance of collaboration between policymakers and healthcare professionals, stating that "modern training of doctors has become very important." His comments came during the closing ceremony of the third annual international conference organized by King Edward Medical University, where he participated as a special guest on Saturday.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to healthcare, the Health Minister remarked, “To date, we have not banned any patient from treatment at government hospitals, and at the government level, Inshallah, there will be no shortage in any sector.” He underscored the need for improvements in trauma and emergency medicine, noting the vital role politicians play in connecting institutions and professionals.

The minister assured that the government is prioritizing the supply of medicines and enhancement of treatment facilities in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision. He commended the contributions of Professor Javed Akram and the late Professor Faisal Masood, particularly during the dengue crisis, and congratulated the conference administration for organizing a forum to address critical health issues, while welcoming international medical experts to Pakistan.

The speakers on the occasion, highlighted that 20-30 per cent of patients treated in trauma units are victims of traffic accidents, largely due to violations of traffic rules. He emphasized that stricter enforcement of these rules, along with consistent seat belt and helmet use, could significantly reduce injuries.

Professor Javed Akram, sharing his views, advocated for expanding emergency medicine at the tehsil and district levels to strengthen healthcare delivery in rural areas.

The event saw participation from a number of distinguished medical professionals, including Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Moin, Former President Royal College of Emergency Medicine Dr. John Halworth, and others from both national and international medical communities, who joined to advance the discourse on improving Pakistan’s healthcare system.