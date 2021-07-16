Health Minister calls for utmost care in 4th wave of coronavirus pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday warned of the imminent threat of Delta variant during the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic in Punjab.

Delivering a lecture to civil servants who completed course for promotion from grade 18 to 19 at the Management and Professional Development Department, Dr Yasmin said the third wave proved to be deadlier than the previous two waves.

She elaborated the policies and priorities of the government, progress in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic so far, Universal Health Coverage, Sustainable Development Goals and future goals of the health department.

She said that improvement of healthcare services and facilitation of common man were among top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Yasmin said that Pakistan was facing the 4th wave of the pandemic and the presence of Delta variant poses a huge challenge. The minister expressed concern that coronavirus was mutating at a fast pace and its new variants were continuously emerging.

Pakistan was comparatively less affected by the pandemic, she said and added that the entire world appreciated Pakistan for taking successful measures to protect the people.

Dr Yasmin appreciated that the role of NCOC was pivotal in coming up with effective strategies to control the spread of virus. "It provided strategic leadership both technically and administratively to all the provinces",she said.

The Minister said that vaccination was being gradually scaled up and currently Punjab had average of 350,000 daily vaccinations.

She reiterated that vaccination and preventive measures were the only way to control the pandemic.

Dr Yasmin said that wide scale testing played key role in identification of new cases and 25 new BBSL-3 labs had been set up in the province.

She appreciated that the credit for hiring of 35,000 medical professionals went to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Health minister said that with the setting up of seven Mother and Child Hospitals in the province would help save many lives, adding that a record budget of Rs. 370 billion for health sector amply reflected the priorities of the government.

"With the support of people we will be able to control the 4th wave of the pandemic," she said.

The Minister said the prime goal of Sehat Sahulat cards for all families of Punjab was a reflection of the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan.