Health minister calls on governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and briefed the latter on the Punjab health sector reforms during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that development of education and health and provision of relief to the masses is top priority of the government.

He said the young generation is the most valuable asset and future of the nation. He emphasized that in addition to imparting medical education to the students, special attention should be paid on their character building. He said that they should become good doctors as well as good human beings.

The Governor Punjab said that various consortia have been formed in the universities on different topics including environment, moral education, women empowerment, technological and scientific research, adding that aim of these consortia is to send recommendations to the government for improvement in these sectors.

He expressed his full satisfaction on provision of basic health facilities to the people and the projects being completed swiftly in the health department. He said that other provincial departments should also solve the problems of the people of the province under an integrated strategy.

The Governor Punjab said that due to the efforts of the government, country's economy has started to show signs of stability while other sectors are also improving.

On this occasion, the Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir informed the Governor Punjab about the progress on reforms and development projects introduced in the Health department. Dr. Jamal Nasir told the Governor that merit and seniority are being ensured in the Health department.