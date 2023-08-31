Open Menu

Health Minister Calls On President Alvi

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Dr Nadeem Jan called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Thursday and discussed matters relating to national health in the country.

The president emphasized special focus on issues of breast cancer, growing population and mental health in the country.

President Alvi and the minster discussed the proposals regarding nutrition, rehabilitation of differently abled persons, and mental and physical weakness among the children.

The president stressed the need to provide consultation facilities to improve mental health in the country.

He said the basic treatment of mental health could be provided with the help of modern technology, Artificial Intelligence and Chatbot.

The minister commended the president's special focus and guidance for eradication of polio in the country.

President Alvi appreciated the overall services of the Dr Nadeem Jan in the health sector.

