Health Minister Calls On Prime Minister
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 06:22 PM
Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
In the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, according to a PM Office statement.