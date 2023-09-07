Open Menu

Health Minister Calls On Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 06:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

In the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, according to a PM Office statement.

