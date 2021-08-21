Health Minister chairs meeting to review health facilities in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review health facilities in hospitals of Kohat district.

The meeting was attended by Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant for Information, Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, MPA Fakhar Jahan, Special Secretary Health Jameel Khan and other officials of the Health Department.

The meeting discussed in detailed to give status of medical teaching institutes (MTI) to District Headquarters Hospital KDA and Liaqat Memorial Hospital Kohat.

The meeting was informed that after MTI, the board of directors of both hospitals would take decisions locally which would expedite work as well as benefit the people at large.

The participants were informed that summary had been sent to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa to provide health equipments and machinery to both hospitals, basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centers (RHCs).

It was informed that board of Health Foundation Khyber Pakthunkhwa also approved to provide machinery and other essential items to hospitals.

The provincial government has allocated Rs 370 million in the budget for reconstruction work in Liaqat Memorial Hospital. The meeting directed Construction and Works Department (C&W) to speed up the construction work to meet the deadline.

Moreover, the meeting was informed that recruitment process of new doctors and other staff had been initiated to overcome any shortage.