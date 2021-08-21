UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Health Facilities In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Health Minister chairs meeting to review health facilities in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review health facilities in hospitals of Kohat district.

The meeting was attended by Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant for Information, Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, MPA Fakhar Jahan, Special Secretary Health Jameel Khan and other officials of the Health Department.

The meeting discussed in detailed to give status of medical teaching institutes (MTI) to District Headquarters Hospital KDA and Liaqat Memorial Hospital Kohat.

The meeting was informed that after MTI, the board of directors of both hospitals would take decisions locally which would expedite work as well as benefit the people at large.

The participants were informed that summary had been sent to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa to provide health equipments and machinery to both hospitals, basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centers (RHCs).

It was informed that board of Health Foundation Khyber Pakthunkhwa also approved to provide machinery and other essential items to hospitals.

The provincial government has allocated Rs 370 million in the budget for reconstruction work in Liaqat Memorial Hospital. The meeting directed Construction and Works Department (C&W) to speed up the construction work to meet the deadline.

Moreover, the meeting was informed that recruitment process of new doctors and other staff had been initiated to overcome any shortage.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Budget Kohat Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint to investigate assault o ..

Pakistan lodges complaint to investigate assault on Afia Siddiqui

7 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Ehsna Mani denied extension

PCB Chairman Ehsna Mani denied extension

14 minutes ago
 60,942 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

60,942 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Honoring of the Olympic medalist of Turkmenistan t ..

Honoring of the Olympic medalist of Turkmenistan took place in Ashgabat

28 minutes ago
 Development of external economic activity of Turkm ..

Development of external economic activity of Turkmenistan reflected in the appra ..

29 minutes ago
 Karzai, Abdullah Meet With Acting Taliban Governor ..

Karzai, Abdullah Meet With Acting Taliban Governor of Kabul

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.