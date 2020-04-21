Health minister chairs organ transplantation meeting

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid chaired the 15th annual meeting of the Monitoring Authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid chaired the 15th annual meeting of the Monitoring Authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Monday.

Director General Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority, Dr. Murtaza Haider, Professor Muzammal Tahir, Professor Ghayasuddin Tayyab, PMA members, representative of Punjab Healthcare Commission, Mian Zahidur Rehman Batha and other officials of the department attended the meeting.

The meeting approved the minutes of the last meeting and asked for details of the fiscal year 2019-20. Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid gave directions to the officials to send the proposals of the Monitoring Authority on PHOTA Act 2020 to the Law Department.

She also asked the Monitoring Authority to share proposals on fee of clinics for Corneal Transplant.

Besides setting up of an Organ Procurement Cell at Lahore General Hospital, the Minister also approved the Organ Transplantation Authority for South Punjab. She said the performance and capacity of the PHOTA will be enhanced and an Organ Procurement Cell will also be set up at Bahria Orchard Hospital.

The Minister also said that legislation was being introduced to curb illegal organ transplant and nobody will be allowed to carry out illegal organ transplant business.