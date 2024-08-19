Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah presided over a crucial meeting of the Provincial Outbreak Committee in Peshawar, emphasizing the importance of public precautions and social distancing to prevent the spread of diseases.

He urged the media to collaborate with the Health Department in raising awareness about monkeypox virus,vaccination and other vital health measures.

In response to potential outbreaks, the Health Department has established Rapid Response Teams and is setting up isolation wards across districts. The current patient, who arrived in Pakistan on August 10, has been isolated at the Hayatabad Medical Complex. Genetic sequencing revealed that the patient had contracted the virus, prevalent in West Africa.

A Provincial Control Room has been established at the Directorate General of Health Services, with additional district-level control rooms in the works. All healthcare staff in the province have received guidelines and case management instructions.

Screening areas have been designated at Bacha Khan International Airport and Torkham Border, with staff deployed for thorough passenger checks. Over 10,000 passengers have been screened at the airport and more than 5,000 at Torkham Border.

Additionally, private hospitals have been informed through the Health Care Commission, and an isolation ward has been established at MTI Mardan in response to the ongoing situation.