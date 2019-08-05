UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Condemns Indian Decision Of Revoking Special Status Of Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:11 PM

Health Minister condemns Indian decision of revoking special status of Kashmir

Health Minister Punjab Dr.Yasmin Rashid condemning Indian decision of revoking special status of Kashmir and cluster bombing, has urged the international community to stop Indian atrocities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Health Minister Punjab Dr.Yasmin Rashid condemning Indian decision of revoking special status of Kashmir and cluster bombing, has urged the international community to stop Indian atrocities.

She was addressing the participants of Kashmir Solidarity rally at Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Monday. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr.

Fayyaz Butt and faculty members along with a large number of students participated in the rally.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said that successful tour of Prime Minister Imran Khan was unbearable for India. She added that India started using violent tactics to oppress Muslims of Kashmir and deployment of more army troops is aimed to kill innocent Muslims in Kashmir.

She said that India crossed all limits of humanitarian grounds and its cruel face has been exposed in front of the international community.

