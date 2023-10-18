Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan Wednesday strongly condemned the Israel's barbaric bombardment on hospital in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan Wednesday strongly condemned the Israel's barbaric bombardment on hospital in Palestine.

Dr. Nadeem prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and speedy recovery of the injured in the attack.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan was ready to deliver health support, adding steps were being taken to meet the medical needs in conjunction with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He said that bombardment on the hospital resulted in loss of innocent 800 lives including children.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that medical staff, children, old people and women had been martyred in the attack.

He appealed to the United Nations to help humanity on an emergency basis.

The minister asked the United Nations to ensure the provision of medical facilities to citizens in Palestine.

He said that in his address at WHO Regional Committee meeting in Cairo, he appealed member countries that health should not be politicized.