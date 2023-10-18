Open Menu

Health Minister Condemns Israel's Attack On Gaza's Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Health minister condemns Israel's attack on Gaza's hospital

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan Wednesday strongly condemned the Israel's barbaric bombardment on hospital in Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan Wednesday strongly condemned the Israel's barbaric bombardment on hospital in Palestine.

Dr. Nadeem prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and speedy recovery of the injured in the attack.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan was ready to deliver health support, adding steps were being taken to meet the medical needs in conjunction with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He said that bombardment on the hospital resulted in loss of innocent 800 lives including children.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that medical staff, children, old people and women had been martyred in the attack.

He appealed to the United Nations to help humanity on an emergency basis.

The minister asked the United Nations to ensure the provision of medical facilities to citizens in Palestine.

He said that in his address at WHO Regional Committee meeting in Cairo, he appealed member countries that health should not be politicized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack United Nations Israel Palestine Cairo Women

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna Baloch expresses solidarity with P ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch expresses solidarity with Palestinians

8 minutes ago
 UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role i ..

UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role in assisting decision-makers: C ..

11 minutes ago
 Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tube ..

Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tubewells to WASA Quetta

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Info minister condoles over death of Pro ..

Caretaker Info minister condoles over death of Prof. Ajmal Khan

8 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor pri ..

DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor prices

18 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ..

Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ice

18 minutes ago
PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping ..

PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping Israeli violence against Pales ..

24 minutes ago
 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) sports gala starts

24 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

24 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mi ..

AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project ..

24 minutes ago
 PPP workers protest against declined rates of pad ..

PPP workers protest against declined rates of paddy

24 minutes ago
 Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce gre ..

Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce greenhouse gas emission: say expe ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan