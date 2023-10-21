KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Health Minister Sindh Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz strongly condemned Israel's another threat to evacuate hospitals in Gaza on Saturday.

Even in a war, hospitals, schools, and worship places are taken care of, Dr. Saad added. In a statement, he said thousands of people have been martyred in Israeli attacks; the majority of them were children and women.

Israel has reached such a level of cruelty and brutality that it is even targeting hospitals, the minister added.

He said that by targeting hospitals, schools, worship places, and residential buildings, Israel is even seriously violating the laws of war.

About 500 injured doctors and paramedical staff were martyred in the recent Israeli attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital, while Israel has also stopped the supply of medicines and fuel to hospitals in hatred of Palestinians, due to which several hospitals in Gaza are already closed.

He added that, on the other hand, most of the most important vaccinations and operations have been postponed.

He said that despite the brutality, Israel's threat to evacuate hospitals once again was very shameful and cruel.

The world should take notice of Israel's brutality and build pressure to refrain from targeting hospitals.

He asked WHO, the Red Crescent, and other medical institutions and organizations to increase pressure on Israel to continue the supply of medicines and fuel to the hospitals in Gaza.

The Islamic world should unanimously condemn Israel's targeting of hospitals, schools, places of worship, and residential buildings. Islamic countries should also play a role in providing medicines, other medical equipment, and fuel to Gaza hospitals, Dr Khalid said.