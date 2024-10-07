Open Menu

Health Minister Condemns Tragic Blast Near Karachi Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Monday strongly condemned the tragic explosion near Karachi Airport.

Expressing deep sorrow and regret over this tragedy, he said that such cowardly acts could not affect long-standing friendly relations between Pakistan and China.

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that the Pakistan government and the people of Balochistan expressed sympathy and condolences with the families of the victims.

