Health Minister condoles death of Dr Tahir Shamsi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of prominent Haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi.

In his condolence message, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereavedfamily and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to them to bear the loss withequanimity.