Health minister confirms 15 coronavirus cases in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday confirmed 15 cases of the coronavirus in the province.

The minister, in a tweet message, said,"Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

These are the first positive cases in KP."The patients were being looked after in quarantine in an isolation facility in D I Khan, he said, adding more details regarding their condition would be shared soon.