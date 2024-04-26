Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in organ transplantation

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that credit goes to the PML-N for starting kidney and liver transplantation in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that credit goes to the PML-N for starting kidney and liver transplantation in Pakistan.

He was addressing the first two-day International Pakistani Association of Transplantation Conference 2024, organised by the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), here on Friday as a special guest.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab. He said that the credit of bringing a clear reduction in the burden of dengue in Pakistan also goes to the government of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister said that before the PKLI, patients had to go abroad for transplant. He said that the people in Pakistan are suffering from kidney and liver diseases quickly. He urged that we have to adopt a healthy lifestyle to live a healthy life.

The minister said that after the 18th amendment, all the provinces have become autonomous. He said that increasing the efficiency of PHOTA is the urgent need of the hour. He said that research will be promoted in the medical universities of the province. The minister paid tribute to Professor Dr. Sardar Zafar Al Farid and Professor Dr.

Asif Bashir for increasing the capacity of General Hospital Lahore (LGH) and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) .

Director General PHOTA Professor Dr. Shahzad Anwar said that 750 kidney and 280 liver transplants have been done in 2023. He said that there should be an entry of the donor in the identity card of NADRA.

In his address, PKLI Dean Professor Dr. Faisal Saud Dar said that in Pakistan we have to reduce the burden of kidney and liver diseases.

LGH Principal Professor Dr. Zafar Al Fareed said that there should be a registry for registration of human organ donation in Pakistan.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique presented commemorative shields and gifts to the experts from abroad.

On this occasion, DG Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority Prof. Dr. Shahzad Anwar, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof Dr Asif Bashir, Principal General Hospital Lahore Prof. Dr. Sardar Zafar Al Farid, Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Prof. Dr. Faisal Saud Dar, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz, Chairperson IPAT Raanaa, Dr. Khizr Hayat Gondal, A large number of doctors, faculty members and nurses including Dr. Ayaz, Dr. Tasadeq, Dr. Jodat Salim and other experts also participated.