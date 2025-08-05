Health Minister, DC lead Youm-i-Istehsal rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Zahid Safi and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (R) Mehrullah Badini led the rally to mark Youm-i- Istehsal in Quetta on Tuesday.

The rally was organized by the District Administration Quetta on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day to show express solidarity with the Kashimri People.

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Zahid Safi, and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (R) Mehrullah Badini, along with people belonging to different schools of thought, participated in the rally.

The rally started from the Deputy Commissioner Office, which passed through various highways and ended at Assembly Chowk.

At the concluding point, the speakers delivered speeches in support of the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people and condemned the unilateral actions of India on August 5, 2019.

The speakers urged the United Nation (UN) to play role to address issues of occupied Kashmir where Kashmiri people have facing difficulties for long time due to brutality of Indian force.

The participants also chanted slogans in support of Kashmir people and against Indian aggression.