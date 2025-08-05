Open Menu

Health Minister, DC Lead Youm-i-Istehsal Rally To Show Solidarity With Kashmiri People In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Health Minister, DC lead Youm-i-Istehsal rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Zahid Safi and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (R) Mehrullah Badini led the rally to mark Youm-i- Istehsal in Quetta on Tuesday.

The rally was organized by the District Administration Quetta on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day to show express solidarity with the Kashimri People.

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Zahid Safi, and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (R) Mehrullah Badini, along with people belonging to different schools of thought, participated in the rally.

The rally started from the Deputy Commissioner Office, which passed through various highways and ended at Assembly Chowk.

At the concluding point, the speakers delivered speeches in support of the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people and condemned the unilateral actions of India on August 5, 2019.

The speakers urged the United Nation (UN) to play role to address issues of occupied Kashmir where Kashmiri people have facing difficulties for long time due to brutality of Indian force.

The participants also chanted slogans in support of Kashmir people and against Indian aggression.

Recent Stories

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

57 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

3 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

3 hours ago
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

3 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

3 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

3 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

3 hours ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

3 hours ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan