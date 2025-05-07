Health Minister Declares Emergency In Capital's Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal has declared a state of emergency across all public hospitals in the federal capital.
Scheduled leaves for all hospital personnel have been suspended, and staff have been instructed to report to duty without delay.
All doctors, nurses, paramedics, and administrative staff affiliated with the Federal Ministry of Health and its subordinate institutions have been ordered to remain on high alert.
“In light of the evolving situation, my top priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of our citizens,” said Minister Kamal, who also confirmed the cancellation of his official visits to Geneva and Qatar.
“The current crisis requires my full attention at home.”
As part of the emergency response, the Ministry has established a 24/7 Emergency Quick Response Center at the Federal Health Institution.
The center is tasked with assessing health-related threats arising from the conflict and coordinating a rapid and unified response across the country.
The center will maintain constant communication with provincial and district health authorities to ensure coordinated action.
Provincial Health Secretaries have been directed to keep close contact with the federal ministry and to update their emergency response strategies in alignment with federal protocols as the situation develops.
Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with health officials as emergency services are mobilized to meet the growing demands on the healthcare system.
Recent Stories
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Minister declares emergency in capital's hospitals6 minutes ago
-
PMML holds ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rally6 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman denounces cowardly Indian missile attack6 minutes ago
-
Emergency declared in all KP hospitals, staff leave cancelled6 minutes ago
-
LUMHS holds protest rally against Indian aggression, voices strong support for Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
KP people ready to offer any sacrifice for national defense: Gandapur6 minutes ago
-
Rallies held against Indian aggression, students and faculty express solidarity with Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr Kamran appointed as IUB regular VC6 minutes ago
-
Nation proud of its armed forces: FCCI president6 minutes ago
-
Citizens of Chiniot came out on streets after India's cowardly attack6 minutes ago
-
RMI organizes literary festival to highlight country’s rich heritage16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with armed forces, sends strong message to India16 minutes ago