Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 11:21 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has strongly denied the baseless news circulating regarding Mayo Hospital
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has strongly denied the baseless news circulating regarding Mayo Hospital. In a statement issued on Friday, he clarified that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has already taken strict action against mismanagement at the hospital.
He revealed that despite Mayo Hospital having an ample stock of syringes, cannulas, and other medical disposables, patients were still being asked to purchase medicines from outside. Expressing displeasure over the incompetence of Professor Faiza Bashir, the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education noted that even though the hospital's pathology lab was fully equipped, patients were being referred to private labs for tests.
The minister highlighted that Mayo Hospital operates with a budget of Rs 1.5 billion, while the healthcare department has additionally provided Rs 220 million worth of medicines from its top-up stock. Furthermore, Rs 340 million was allocated again for medicine purchases, and the hospital also had Rs 150 million in its UHI account and Rs 190 million in the PLA account. Despite these resources, medicines were not procured, prompting the removal of former CEO Professor Ahsan Noman and MS Professor Faisal Masood for their inefficiency.
Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that negligence in patient care will not be tolerated in any government hospital. He reiterated that the government allocates billions of rupees to improve healthcare facilities and respects health professionals, but there will be no compromise on patient treatment. He assured that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to ensuring that no patient suffers due to a lack of medical care in government hospitals.
Additionally, he noted that the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has been conducting audits of government hospitals since 2019. The outstanding dues of public hospitals, which have accumulated over the past six years, are now being cleared systematically following these audits.
The Health minister warned that medical superintendents (MS) who fail to provide essential facilities to patients have no place in the Health department. He urged healthcare professionals to cooperate in improving service delivery, ensuring that no patient is left without proper treatment in government hospitals.
