Health Minister directs DHOs, MSs to conduct fumigation drive in dengue prone areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Dr Hasham Inamullah Khan has directed district health officers and medical superintendents to conduct fumigation drive in dengue virus prone areas of Peshawar and other districts of the province.

Talking to media persons here, the minister said that situation regarding dengue virus was not alarming as being trumpeted in media and the situation was under complete control in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said a few high fever cases have been reported from suburban areas of Peshawar and few districts of KP, however the government was monitoring the whole situation and there no serious threats of spread of the virus.

The minister said directives have been issued to all district health officers and medical superintendents of public sector hospitals to utilize all available resources to provide necessary and speedy treatment to patients besides setting up of special beds for dengue virus patients and establish complaints cells in their offices besides ensuring medicine stock for emergency situation.

He said directives were issued for regular anti-dengue spray in the vulnerable areas. The minister said there was no dearth of funds in public sector hospitals and if necessary more funds would be released.

He directed Director General Health Services to prepare list of suspected patients on daily basis and informed him accordingly for prompt action.

The minister said standing water and unhygienic conditions create breeding group for dengue virus and urged people to remove standing water and ensure proper disposal of solid waste.