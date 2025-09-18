Health Minister directs DRAP to accelerate attainment of global accreditation

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal chaired a high-level meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday, directing officials to expedite efforts for upgrading the country’s drug testing systems, securing international accreditation, and achieving the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Maturity Level 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal chaired a high-level meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday, directing officials to expedite efforts for upgrading the country’s drug testing systems, securing international accreditation, and achieving the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Maturity Level 3.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary of Health, the Chief Executive Officer of DRAP, technical experts, and senior ministry officials.

Officials gave a detailed briefing on the progress of upgrading the Central Drugs Laboratory, Pakistan’s premier medicine testing facility. It was highlighted that once accredited, the laboratory would bring the country’s drug testing capacity in line with global best practices, ensuring stronger oversight of medicines available in the domestic market.

Minister Kamal underlined the importance of international accreditation, saying it would ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of medicines and safeguard public health.

“Accreditation is vital to modernize our systems in line with international requirements and to protect citizens through effective regulation of medicines,” he emphasized.

The meeting also reviewed DRAP’s ongoing reforms aimed at securing WHO Maturity Level 3 status.

This certification signifies that a country’s regulatory authority has advanced systems for medicine registration, monitoring, vigilance, and quality assurance.

The Minister directed that reforms be fast-tracked, stressing that achieving WHO Level 3 would raise Pakistan’s global profile in pharmaceutical regulation, improve access to international markets, and foster confidence among foreign partners and investors.

“Reaching WHO Maturity Level 3 will not only strengthen our national health system but also ensure that Pakistan is recognized globally as a reliable partner in the pharmaceutical sector,” Kamal said.

He noted that enhancing DRAP’s capacity would also pave the way for international collaboration, joint ventures with global firms, and opportunities to expand exports of Pakistani-manufactured medicines.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming DRAP into a world-class regulatory authority, equipped to meet modern challenges and aligned with international benchmarks.

He concluded by instructing DRAP and health ministry officials to prepare a clear roadmap with timelines, ensuring that both accreditation of the Central Drugs Laboratory and WHO Maturity Level 3 status are achieved without delay.