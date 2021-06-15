Health Minister directs to increase coronavirus vaccination centers to 1000

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The number of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has hit a record high with 78,867 vaccination on June 14.

The health department said that this figure includes all citizens above 18 years of age especially Ulemas across the province.

It said that people can easily register now by sending CNIC on 1166 and get vaccinated without any delay.

The overall figures show thatv992,328 residents vaccinated first dose till 12 June.

The Health department has setup 496 Corona Vaccination Centres, 36 mass vaccination centres and 43 mobile vans operational.

Health Minister Taimur Jhagra has directed the department to increase Coronavirus Vaccination Centers to 1000.

He appreciated that a large number of Ulemas across the province were getting vaccinated and asked other people get themselves register by sending CNIC on 1166.