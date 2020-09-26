Health Minister directs to make RIU functional in next month & half

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister has directed the authorities to make the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology fully functional within one and-a- half month.

During her Visit in RIU on Saturday, Health Minister said that provincial government wanted to make the hospital functional as soon as possible so people could get benefit from the modern treatment facilities.

The Minister visited the Corona wards and inquired from the patients. Vice Chancellor RIU Professor Muhammad Umer gave a detailed briefing to the Minister about the services provided to COVID-19 patients.

The dialysis services will be available for all patients through state-of-the-art machinery would provide all latest medical/surgical facilities for urology & kidney patients.

I appreciate all departments who contributed to the development of this institute. Top quality healthcare services are being provided at the institute, she added.

On the directives of PM Imran Khan, all possible resources were being utilized for the completion of development projects in the province, adding that no compromise would be made on the quality and transparency, she said.

Government was striving hard to improve the life standard of the common man and by providing all basic facilities was top priority of the government, she added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Yasmin Rashid also made a surprise visit of the DHQ's Hospital Chakwal, site of Mother and Child Hospital, Nursery and Mid Wifery schools.

She also visited different units of DHQ's Hospital and inquired from the patients about overall services.

She personally checked status of cleanliness in the hospital. CEO Chakwal and Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital gave a detailed briefing to the Minister about the services provided at the hospital.

Over the last few decades, we have not made corresponding increase the number of hospitals vis--vis increase in population, due to fewer hospitals, the number of patients has doubled as compared to beds available, she said.

PTI Govt is developing new healthcare facilities and under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is endeavoring to facilitate common man as much as possible.