Health Minister directs to provide medical facilities to sick girl

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar took immediate notice on the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti to virally on social media 4-year-old Rehana Bibi who is suffering from congenital intestinal malignancy.

According to press release issued here, Rihanna Bibi has already had one operation and now another is required but the girl's father could not afford to pay for it.

On the appeal of the girl's father, Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar issued a directive that complete treatment of Rehana Bibi would be done at the government's expense.

He directed the concerned authorities to immediately provide the girl with the best medical facilities and treatment as soon as possible, so that the condition of the girl could be improved.