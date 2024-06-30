Open Menu

Health Minister Discusses Nursing Sector Agreement With US Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique met a delegation, led by Philip Ramos, Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly, here on Sunday, to discuss a potential agreement aimed at enhancing the nursing sector in Pakistan.

The discussion took place in the presence of Special Secretary Raja Mansoor and Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, who outlined the priorities of the Health Department.

The minister welcomed the delegation, expressing his commitment to improving healthcare under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “Nursing is the backbone of the health system,” he emphasised. He highlighted the Punjab government's efforts to upgrade all Nursing Schools to Nursing Colleges and mentioned the significant budget allocation for health.

He also praised the international reputation of Punjab's trained nurses.

Deputy Speaker Ramos commended the Punjab government's initiatives in nursing and expressed interest in formalizing an agreement to support the sector's development.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Additional DG Nursing Farzana, and members of the New York State Assembly of Pakistan delegation, such as Angela Ramos, Alice Brooke, and several other dignitaries.

The agreement aims to enhance nursing education, training, and healthcare services, reflecting a commitment to strengthening ties between Pakistan and the United States.

