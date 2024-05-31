Health Minister Emphasises Importance Of Patient Care In Govt Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the government's commitment to providing quality healthcare in government hospitals, emphasising that patient care was top priority for the health department
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the government's commitment to providing quality healthcare in government hospitals, emphasising that patient care was top priority for the health department.
During a meeting held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Friday, he stressed the importance of performance evaluations and clinical audits in the government teaching hospitals.
"Ensuring the best possible treatment for patients in government hospitals is our Primary focus," he said. "We will conduct clinical audits to improve our services and will not tolerate any form of corruption."
The minister highlighted that the Health Department supported dedicated health professionals and distances itself from any elements that disrupt hospital operations. He also noted that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts were being made to address hospital issues and prioritise the revamping project in public hospitals.
Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that the administration was on high alert to manage the measles outbreak across the province and to prepare for Congo virus and heatwave threats. "All types of medicines are being supplied to patients in every DHQ and BHU across the province," he promised. He also emphasised that no negligence regarding hospital sanitation would be tolerated.
During the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Ali Jan Khan reviewed various health indicators, including measles prevention, heatwave management, Congo virus preparedness, and the progress of the universal health insurance initiative.
The meeting was attended by special secretaries, additional secretaries, and other key health officials through video link. Attendees included vice chancellors of major medical universities, principals of nursing colleges, chief pharmacists, and chief nursing superintendents from across the province.
Recent Stories
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid
Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market
UAJK demands increase in HEC budget
IG chairs promotion board meeting
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer
Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed
Harmful effects of smoking highlighted
Trump to address media after felony conviction
19,709 electricity thieves arrested so far
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 67 minutes ago
-
IG chairs promotion board meeting8 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of development projects8 minutes ago
-
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office8 minutes ago
-
Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed6 minutes ago
-
19,709 electricity thieves arrested so far6 minutes ago
-
All feeders of category 1, 2 fully exempted from load shedding, Chief Executive GEPCO6 minutes ago
-
Shootout in Pishin Sarkhab, two fugitive suspects killed6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases6 minutes ago
-
Saudi Civil Defense prepares 30 centers to ensure safety, security of pilgrims6 minutes ago
-
Awareness workshop on 7th census 2024 held at Agriculture University5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to complete HFH's work timely5 minutes ago