Health Minister Emphasises Quality Research In Medical Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the government's commitment to promoting quality research across medical institutions in the province.

He was speaking at the 15th syndicate meeting of Nishtar Medical University, which was held at the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical education on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of completing the ongoing revamping project at Nishtar Hospital in Multan, instructing that it be finished on a priority basis.

Earlier, the Nishtar Medical University registrar presented the meeting agenda, and the syndicate approved the creation of new faculty positions for professors and associate professors in the pharmacy college.

Key officials, including Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Sidra Salim, and Deputy Secretary Hamad Al-Rab, joined via video conference. Punjab Assembly Member Fizza Maimunah, Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University Prof. Mahnaz Khakwani, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, and representatives from other departments also attended the meeting as syndicate members.

