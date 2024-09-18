Health Minister Emphasises Quality Research In Medical Institutions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the government's commitment to promoting quality research across medical institutions in the province.
He was speaking at the 15th syndicate meeting of Nishtar Medical University, which was held at the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical education on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of completing the ongoing revamping project at Nishtar Hospital in Multan, instructing that it be finished on a priority basis.
Earlier, the Nishtar Medical University registrar presented the meeting agenda, and the syndicate approved the creation of new faculty positions for professors and associate professors in the pharmacy college.
Key officials, including Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Sidra Salim, and Deputy Secretary Hamad Al-Rab, joined via video conference. Punjab Assembly Member Fizza Maimunah, Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University Prof. Mahnaz Khakwani, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, and representatives from other departments also attended the meeting as syndicate members.
Recent Stories
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New welfare program for police termed a revolution step12 minutes ago
-
President rejects IIOJK Legislative Assembly polls22 minutes ago
-
27-km two-way road connecting Pakpattan to Sahiwal completed: minister22 minutes ago
-
AC raids at vegetable market; arrests 11 vendors22 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified for suburban areas of city22 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter59 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad: Surge in Dengue cases reported1 hour ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated food in Sheikhupura1 hour ago
-
AJK rejects India's election drama in occupied Kashmir1 hour ago
-
43 PU professors declared among best researchers worldwide1 hour ago
-
One killed, five Injured in traffic accident near Jauharabad1 hour ago
-
DC orders measures to control dengue larvae growth1 hour ago