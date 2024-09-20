Open Menu

Health Minister Emphasizes Ensuring Safe Blood Use In Public Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the use of safe and clean blood in the treatment of patients in public hospitals across the province.

He highlighted the importance of this during a meeting on Friday, held to discuss the final draft of the National Transfusion Policy of Pakistan at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education.

Chairing the consultation session, the minister reviewed suggestions and feedback on the draft policy. He stressed that providing safe blood to patients is a fundamental right and essential to achieving the mission of "Safe Blood for All.

" He also directed Medical Superintendents (MSs) of government hospitals to maintain strict cleanliness and hygiene standards in blood banks.

The minister underscored the importance of collaboration and adherence to the highest standards to ensure the success of this initiative.

The meeting was attended by key healthcare officials, including Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Waseem, Deputy Secretary Dr. Abdul Rehman, Director of Punjab Institute of Blood Transfusion Prof. Shabnam Bashir, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, and Prof. Faiza Bashir, among others.

