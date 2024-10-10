Health minister emphasizes merit-based appointments in medical colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted the PML-N government’s commitment to merit-based appointments in medical institutions, stating that Medical Superintendents (MS) and principals in medical colleges have been appointed on merit, unlike in the past when positions were secured through bribery.

He made these remarks as the special guest at an awareness seminar organized on the World Mental Health Day at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMS) on Thursday.

The minister stressed that the PML-N strongly opposes the culture of favoritism, reaffirming the government's focus on transparency in the healthcare sector. He noted that PIMS is the largest hospital in Pakistan dedicated to the treatment of mental health patients and praised the government’s provision of free treatment, accommodation, and meals for patients at the facility.

He also assured that the issues of budget and human resources at PIMS would be addressed as a priority.

The minister extended his gratitude to the professors, doctors, and paramedical staff for their dedicated service. The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, Professor Ali Madih Hashmi, Professor Nadeem Hafeez Butt, board Member Dr. Tahir Khalil, Executive Director Dr. Saqib Bajwa, as well as a large number of doctors and participants from various sectors.