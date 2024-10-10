Open Menu

Health Minister Emphasizes Merit-based Appointments In Medical Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Health minister emphasizes merit-based appointments in medical colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted the PML-N government’s commitment to merit-based appointments in medical institutions, stating that Medical Superintendents (MS) and principals in medical colleges have been appointed on merit, unlike in the past when positions were secured through bribery.

He made these remarks as the special guest at an awareness seminar organized on the World Mental Health Day at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMS) on Thursday.

The minister stressed that the PML-N strongly opposes the culture of favoritism, reaffirming the government's focus on transparency in the healthcare sector. He noted that PIMS is the largest hospital in Pakistan dedicated to the treatment of mental health patients and praised the government’s provision of free treatment, accommodation, and meals for patients at the facility.

He also assured that the issues of budget and human resources at PIMS would be addressed as a priority.

The minister extended his gratitude to the professors, doctors, and paramedical staff for their dedicated service. The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, Professor Ali Madih Hashmi, Professor Nadeem Hafeez Butt, board Member Dr. Tahir Khalil, Executive Director Dr. Saqib Bajwa, as well as a large number of doctors and participants from various sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Event From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

2 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

3 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

4 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

6 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

7 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

7 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

8 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

8 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

12 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan