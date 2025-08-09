Health Minister Emphasizes Quality Healthcare At PKLI
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Saturday visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), Rawalpindi to evaluate ongoing development projects.
Minister visited various departments of the institute, reviewing the progress of ongoing work. He instructed officials from the Communication and Works Department to expedite project completion.
Accompanying him were Dean Professor Faisal Saud Dar provided a comprehensive briefing on the current developments.
The minister said that PKLI is set to deliver world-class medical facilities.
“In alignment with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, we are dedicated to providing top-tier healthcare services to the public,” he said.
Salman Rafique emphasized that PKLI Rawalpindi would cater not only to local residents but also to patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern areas and Kashmir ensuring access to exceptional medical care.
The minister observed that the hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD) is fully operational, serving patients effectively.
“PKLI Rawalpindi, a remarkable initiative by Chief Minister will be a transformative gift for the people of this region,” he added.
He further announced that liver and kidney transplant services would commence at the hospital by the end of this year, with strict adherence to Joint Commission International (JCI) standards to ensure quality care.
