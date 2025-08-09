Open Menu

Health Minister Emphasizes Quality Healthcare At PKLI

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Health minister emphasizes quality healthcare at PKLI

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Saturday visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), Rawalpindi to evaluate ongoing development projects.

Minister visited various departments of the institute, reviewing the progress of ongoing work. He instructed officials from the Communication and Works Department to expedite project completion.

Accompanying him were Dean Professor Faisal Saud Dar provided a comprehensive briefing on the current developments.

The minister said that PKLI is set to deliver world-class medical facilities.

“In alignment with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, we are dedicated to providing top-tier healthcare services to the public,” he said.

Salman Rafique emphasized that PKLI Rawalpindi would cater not only to local residents but also to patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northern areas and Kashmir ensuring access to exceptional medical care.

The minister observed that the hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD) is fully operational, serving patients effectively.

“PKLI Rawalpindi, a remarkable initiative by Chief Minister will be a transformative gift for the people of this region,” he added.

He further announced that liver and kidney transplant services would commence at the hospital by the end of this year, with strict adherence to Joint Commission International (JCI) standards to ensure quality care.

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

32 minutes ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

35 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

50 minutes ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

50 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari T ..

Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..

53 minutes ago
 Defence minister challenges India to independent v ..

Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses

59 minutes ago
Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

4 hours ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

4 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

4 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan