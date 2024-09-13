Health minister for accelerating anti-dengue efforts in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Provincial Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafiq on Friday called for enhancing up anti-dengue campaigns through collective efforts by all concerned quarters.

He directed the secretaries of all allied departments to visit and monitor dengue situations directly. The minister has further directed to take strong actions against those neglecting dengue activities.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq remarked this while chairing a high level meeting to review Rawalpindi's anti-dengue campaign. The meeting was held at the Commissioner office which was also attended by the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir through video link from Lahore.

Kh. Salman Rafiq directed that the heads of all relevant departments should be present in the field, particularly during the next two months.

The minister urged the health officials to take practical steps to further improve performance. He underlined the need for special attention to be paid to third party validation. Special disposal surveillance should be done in Gudowns and cemeteries in the district limits.

The minister further directed that private hospitals and labs should immediately report dengue-affected patients, failing which action would be taken against them. He also asked the Healthcare Commission to launch a crackdown strictly against the quacksalver.

Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health care Khawaja Imran Nazir during the meeting highlighted that the dengue cases were likely to increase from September 16 to 30 due to heavy rains. Citizens for which all concerned quarters to be vigilant. He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister he would visit Rawalpindi next week.

He directed the relevant departments for starting a 10-minute dengue period daily in all schools of Rawalpindi for dengue awareness of children.

He further directed for distribution of awareness pumphlets in private housing societies.

Kh. Imran urged the religious scholars to create awareness among citizens in their sermons in mosques. He directed the administration to maintain effective links with the Islamabad administration to prevent dengue spread.

Earlier, it was briefed by the commissioner Rawalpindi the meeting that 270 patients have been reported since Jan 01, 2024. On punitive actions against dengue SOP's violations, it was apprised that 2613 FIRs were registered, 1899 challans were issued and 695 buildings were sealed in Rawalpindi district in addition to financial penalties of Rs.1.19 million rupees.

Secretary Health, Nadia Saqib and other officers from the health department also participated through video link.