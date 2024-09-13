Open Menu

Health Minister For Accelerating Anti-dengue, Polio Eradication Efforts In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired Dengue and Polio meeting along with Rawalpindi Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak and Dr Waseem.

They reviewed the current situation of these viruses in the division.

This review meeting held in Commissioner Office was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Zeib-Nisa Awan, Ziaullah Shah, Raja Hanif Advocate, Raja Sagheer, Asma Abbasi, Shazia Rizwan, Imran Ilyas, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Dr. Umar and heads of other allied departments. Moreover, Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Care Khawaja Imran Nazir, Health Secretary Nadia Saqib and other officers participated in the meeting through video link from Lahore.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the coming two months are very critical, so the heads of all departments should be present in the field themselves. He said that negligence of SOPs causes danger to all, therefore strict legal action should be taken against those who are negligent in the anti-dengue campaign.

He further added that we have to standardize our field activities practically rather than just paperwork. He directed that special surveillance should be done in the junkyards and graveyards in the district limits and priority should be given to high risk UCs.

Third party validation is vital to ensure campaign quality. Khawaja Salman Rafique directed the private hospitals and labs to immediately report dengue affected patients otherwise action will be taken against them.

He directed the Health Care Commission to launch a grand crackdown against Quackery. He directed MD WASA to ensure regular supply of water in Chak Jalal Din and other high risk union councils where dengue cases and larvae are being reported so that people avoid unnecessary storage of water.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Care Khawaja Imran Nazir said that due to heavy rains, dengue cases are likely to increase from September 16 to 30, for which the citizens and administration have to be vigilant.

He directed that daily 10-minute dengue periods should be started in all the schools of Rawalpindi for the awareness of children and dengue pamphlets should be distributed in the homes of citizens in private housing societies.

In order to make the awareness campaign more effective, scholars through their sermons in mosques spread the word.

The people should be sensitised that fever or any other symptom of dengue should be taken seriously and to report to the hospital immediately, because late diagnosis makes the case more critical.

Dr. Waseem said that due to the early measures taken by the administration and the continuous and conscientious efforts against dengue, the dengue situation in Rawalpindi is under complete control. Nevertheless, we need to take more precautionary measures for the next two months.

On this occasion, while giving a briefing on the latest situation of dengue, Commissioner Rawalpindi apprised that meeting that 270 patients have been reported since January 1, 2024. In order to ensure implementation of sops, punitive actions are also being ensured.

From January 1st, 2024 uptill now, 2613 FIRs, 1899 challans and 695 buildings have been sealed in Rawalpindi district for violation of dengue SOPs. Similarly, a fine of Rs 1.9 million has been imposed on violators.

He said that steps are being taken according to the prescribed SOPs in the houses and outdoor places where larvae are reported.

